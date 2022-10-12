Sergio Aguero says he is very happy to see Arsenal star shining this season

Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has been waxing lyrical about his former City teammate Gabriel Jesus and has stated that he is very happy to see him shining at Arsenal this season.

Jesus left Manchester in order to move to London this summer and the Brazilian has adapted to his new role in Mikel Arteta’s side very impressively.

The forward has played a key role in Arsenal’s start to the season, where the Gunners find themselves top of the Premier League and has contributed with five goals and four assists during the opening nine games.

Speaking about the former Man City star, his former teammate, Sergio Aguero, has been praising the Brazilian for his stellar start to the campaign.

Aguero has been praising Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus

Speaking to Stake.com, the Man City legend said about Jesus: “Gabriel has always had good respect, he’s truly a complete player. Now, he’s been able to secure a place among the main squad for Arsenal, and his team has many young players with a hunger for glory.

“[Mikel] Arteta has really been able to imbue it with his style. This has all set up Gabriel to be a key piece of the team, and I’m very happy for it.”

Jesus played a secondary role to Aguero during their time at the Etihad and it seems that the Argentine has a lot of respect for his former teammate and is genuinely happy for his success in an Arsenal shirt.