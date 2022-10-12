Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Mbappe not happy with PSG, the clubs who really want Bellingham + more

Good morning guys and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – enjoy!

AC Milan

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini on Rafael Leao and Chelsea links: “There has been no approach or contact for Leao after September 1st. We wanted to extend his contract one year ago — now we will try to seal Leao’s new deal in one month, before the World Cup break.”

Arsenal

Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone on his future: “I can’t imagine being anywhere else other than here, Atletico Madrid.”

Brentford

Ivan Toney looks like one to watch for summer 2023, but will Brentford be able to get him to sign a new contract before then?

Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham has now scored in every Champions League game for Borussia Dortmund this season – what a player!

Chelsea

Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri will stay on as Juventus manager.

Juve president Andrea Agnelli: “Massimiliano Allegri is our head coach and he will stay. I feel ashamed and angry… so in this kind of situation you can’t blame one single person, it’s the whole group.”

Allegri: “I’m not gonna step down, absolutely — because it’s a challenge now. When it gets harder, it’s even more beautiful.”

Lazio

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been compared to Kevin De Bruyne – so why has no one ever met Lazio’s €75m asking price?

Liverpool

Manchester City

Nathan Ake on his failed move to Chelsea during the summer: “I’m very happy to be at Man City and I’m happy that I stayed here in the summer. I was never worried about competition.”

Manchester United

PSG

PSG director Luis Campos: “Mbappe has never told me about his intention to leave in January. We speak with him, Messi, Ney… we’re very happy to be here. Is Mbappe happy here? You should ask him, it’s a serious question. I see him working as a top professional.”

Rangers

Many clubs are interested in 18-year-old Rangers defender Leon King who started against Liverpool at Anfield last week — he’s out of contract in June 2024. Manchester United, Newcastle and Leeds have had their scouts monitor him.

Real Madrid

Tottenham

Harry Kane on links with Bayern Munich: “I’m focused on Tottenham Hotspur and trying to do my best for a top, top club. All my focus is on Tottenham and trying to win with them.”

Antonio Conte on his feeling about Tottenham: “I have really appreciated how Tottenham have remembered Gian Piero Ventrone, it was special from the club. I’ve been here with my staff just for 10 months… we can be proud.”

Wolves

Former Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui has turned down the chance to take over as Wolves manager. The struggling Premier League side have received his answer, and will now explore other options.