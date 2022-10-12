Arsenal have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of their Europa League clash and potentially their Premier League fixture at the weekend.

With the games coming thick and fast, especially for those in Europe, many players are picking up little niggly injuries. Arsenal have been without Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Aaron Ramsdale, amongst others so far this season, and they could be without another one of their key players, as seen in the tweet below.

? Gabriel Jesus Arsenal training ahead of the Europa League clash with FK Bodø/Glimt pic.twitter.com/e7SNv5tOen — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 12, 2022

Arsenal fans will be hoping Jesus is only missing training as a precaution and they will be crossing their fingers that he will be available in the Premier League at the weekend.