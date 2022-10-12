Video: Arsenal dealt major injury blow as key player misses training

Arsenal have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of their Europa League clash and potentially their Premier League fixture at the weekend.

With the games coming thick and fast, especially for those in Europe, many players are picking up little niggly injuries. Arsenal have been without Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Aaron Ramsdale, amongst others so far this season, and they could be without another one of their key players, as seen in the tweet below.

Arsenal fans will be hoping Jesus is only missing training as a precaution and they will be crossing their fingers that he will be available in the Premier League at the weekend.

 

