Video: Darwin Nunez makes it 3-1 to Liverpool after sensational Firmino assist

Liverpool now have a comfortable lead over Rangers at Ibrox as Darwin Nunez has made it 3-1 to the Premier League club. 

The Reds went behind in the match but have responded with three goals to take control of the clash.

Roberto Firmino has been Liverpool’s best player tonight and scored two goals to give the Merseyside club the lead.

The Brazilian has now produced a sensational assist for Darwin Nunez to add a third as it looks like Jurgen Klopp’s side are set to take all three points.

