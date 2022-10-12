Video: Firmino heads Liverpool level vs Rangers from corner

Liverpool are level against Rangers at Ibrox after going a goal behind in the match. 

The Reds went behind after 17 minutes when Scott Arfield went through on goal before finishing past Alisson but the Premier League side responded after just seven minutes.

The Liverpool goal came from a corner where a Tsimikas cross was headed in at the front post by Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian bullied Tavernier to the ball to grab a much-needed leveller for the away side.

