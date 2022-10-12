Video: Firmino scores his second of the nigth to put Liverpool in the lead

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have completed their comeback as they lead Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox in a match the Reds need to get three points in. 

The Premier League side went behind in the match but equalised just seven minutes later through a Roberto Firmino header.

The Brazilian has now scored his second of the night after meeting a lovely Joe Gomez cross to put Liverpool into the lead.

Jurgen Klopp’s side need all three points to keep their hopes of finishing top of the group alive and they now look on course to achieving that.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Tottenham’s Son blasts rocket volley into Eintracht Frankfurt net
Video: Firmino heads Liverpool level vs Rangers from corner
Video: Rangers take shock lead over Liverpool at Ibrox
More Stories Roberto Firmino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.