Video: Liverpool youngster scores incredible solo goal in UEFA Youth League

Liverpool’s youth team were involved in an entertaining 4-3 win over Rangers this afternoon in the UEFA Youth League and the match saw an incredible goal from Ben Doak.

The Merseyside club signed the 16-year-old from Celtic this year and the forward has impressed many since his arrival.

Doak has bagged four goals and three assists across nine matches this season for the Reds youth teams and showcased his talent once again today.

The winger worked his way out of a corner before going on a solo run past several Rangers players, as if that was not impressive enough, Doak then finished the move off with an outside-of-the-boot shot.