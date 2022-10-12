Video: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores remarkable six-minute hat-trick vs Rangers

Liverpool FC
Mohamed Salah has remarkably scored a six-minute hat-trick in Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Rangers at Ibrox. 

Things started bleakly for the Reds as they went 1-0 down but a stellar second-half performance has seen the Premier League side blow their Scottish opponents away.

Goals from Firmino and Nunez put Liverpool in control of the tie but it was Mohamed Salah that put the nail in the coffin for Rangers.

The Egyptian forward came onto the pitch during minute 68 and scored a six-minute hat-trick by minute 81.

The three goals completed the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history, all of which can be seen below.

