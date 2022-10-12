Video: Rangers take shock lead over Liverpool at Ibrox

Rangers have taken the lead over Liverpool at Ibrox thanks to a Scott Arfield goal to give the home side a shock lead.

Liverpool’s season seems to be going from bad to worse and Jurgen Klopp’s side need three points tonight to strengthen their position in their Champions League group.

There were not many clear-cut chances in the opening part of the game but when Carvalho lost the ball in the middle of the park, Rangers struck first.

Scott Arfield finished off the move with a low shot past Alisson, which can be seen below.

Just listen to the noise at Ibrox! ? Scott Arfield scores Rangers' first Champions League goal in 12 years ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/2ZdlGSDx8p — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 12, 2022