Video: Rangers take shock lead over Liverpool at Ibrox

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Rangers have taken the lead over Liverpool at Ibrox thanks to a Scott Arfield goal to give the home side a shock lead.

Liverpool’s season seems to be going from bad to worse and Jurgen Klopp’s side need three points tonight to strengthen their position in their Champions League group.

There were not many clear-cut chances in the opening part of the game but when Carvalho lost the ball in the middle of the park, Rangers struck first.

Scott Arfield finished off the move with a low shot past Alisson, which can be seen below.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Chelsea manager would like to manage England National Team in the future
Liverpool and Tottenham name teams for tonight’s Champions League matches
PSG could move for Premier League star to replace Mbappe should he leave the French club
More Stories Scott Arfield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.