Video: Tottenham’s Son blasts rocket volley into Eintracht Frankfurt net

Tottenham are 3-1 up at halftime at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Premier League club takes a huge step towards taking all three points against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Group D is a very tight one and a win for Tottenham tonight is a must in order to take some control of their destiny in the Champions League.

Antonio Conte’s side have come from behind to lead 3-1 and the goal of the half came from Son.

The Spurs forward met a Hojbjerg cross with a venomous volley which added the third for the London side.

Can you catch that any sweeter?! Son Heung-min with an absolute THUNDERBOLT!