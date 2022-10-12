Video: Tottenham’s Son blasts rocket volley into Eintracht Frankfurt net

Tottenham are 3-1 up at halftime at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Premier League club takes a huge step towards taking all three points against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Group D is a very tight one and a win for Tottenham tonight is a must in order to take some control of their destiny in the Champions League.
Antonio Conte’s side have come from behind to lead 3-1 and the goal of the half came from Son.
The Spurs forward met a Hojbjerg cross with a venomous volley which added the third for the London side.
Can you catch that any sweeter?! ?
Son Heung-min with an absolute THUNDERBOLT! ??#UCL pic.twitter.com/YJbsfrFHrM
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 12, 2022
Son Heung-Min HIT that! ?? pic.twitter.com/WllAsYT1VI
— CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 12, 2022