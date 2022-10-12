Video: Tottenham’s Son blasts rocket volley into Eintracht Frankfurt net

Tottenham are 3-1 up at halftime at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Premier League club takes a huge step towards taking all three points against Eintracht Frankfurt. 

Group D is a very tight one and a win for Tottenham tonight is a must in order to take some control of their destiny in the Champions League.

Antonio Conte’s side have come from behind to lead 3-1 and the goal of the half came from Son.

The Spurs forward met a Hojbjerg cross with a venomous volley which added the third for the London side.

