Moyes has ‘told’ 28-year-old he’s no longer needed

West Ham manager David Moyes has decided that Arthur Masuaku is no longer needed at the London Stadium.

According to ExWHUemployee, the Scottish tactician has informed Masuaku that he has most likely played his last game for the club.

While speaking on The West Ham Way podcast, ExWHUemployee explained: “He’s been told he’s surplus to requirements at West Ham now.

“So I’d imagine that he will complete a permanent move to [Besiktas] at the end of the season. If he doesn’t go to them, then there’ll be other clubs that will take him.

“So I think it’s probably fair to say we’ve seen Masuaku’s last game in West Ham colours.”

