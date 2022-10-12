West Ham turn down chance to sign Brazilian on free transfer

West Ham United reportedly turned down the chance to sign highly-rated Sao Paulo centre-back Luizao on a free transfer this season.

At the start of the season, Hammers boss David Moyes was short of defensive options and could’ve done with more depth in that area of the pitch.

According to well-renowned Brazilian football journalist Jorge Nicola, via his YouTube channel, The Hammers were actually in advanced talks over a deal for Luizao.

However, since then, the 20-year-old’s agents have supposedly been informed that West Ham are no longer interested.

West Ham strengthened their defence with Nayef Aguerd and Thilo Kehrer this summer, but it will be interesting to see if they look at other options again in January.