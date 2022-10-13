Alongside Maddison: Insider says Newcastle could seal another remarkable deal in January

Newcastle United are still interested in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby ahead of the January window.

The winger was the Magpies’ number one target during the summer but they failed to land the 23-year-old but could reignite that interest during the next window.

iNews journalist Mark Douglas has stated that North East club are looking to bring in more new players in January, after spending big over the last two windows.

Douglas reports that Newcastle will go after the targets they missed out on over the summer with Diaby and Leicester City’s James Maddison being the players they will focus on.

Diaby has had a slow start to the season in Germany for a struggling Bayer Leverkusen but the 23-year-old is no doubt a talent.

The winger would be a great addition to Eddie Howe’s squad and would be another example of Newcastle’s intent to climb the league table.