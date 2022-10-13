Video: Bukayo Saka bundles home for Arsenal after lovely assist by Albert Sambi Lokonga

Arsenal have gone 1-0 up away to Glimt in tonight’s Europa League clash thanks to a well-worked goal by Bukayo Saka.

Watch the video clip below as Saka eventually bundles home from close range after being set up by young Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sport

Arsenal will hope to keep up their terrific form with another victory tonight, with Mikel Arteta’s side winning all but one of their games in all competitions so far this season.

Saka scored twice in the win over Liverpool and has bagged another important one here tonight as well.