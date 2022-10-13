Video: Bukayo Saka bundles home for Arsenal after lovely assist by Albert Sambi Lokonga

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have gone 1-0 up away to Glimt in tonight’s Europa League clash thanks to a well-worked goal by Bukayo Saka.

Watch the video clip below as Saka eventually bundles home from close range after being set up by young Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sport

More Stories / Latest News
Man United target not happy about current situation at club and could leave in the summer
Man United tipped to still be considering summer transfer target and his club could do with the money
Chelsea consider transfer of Serie A star as possible Jorginho replacement

Arsenal will hope to keep up their terrific form with another victory tonight, with Mikel Arteta’s side winning all but one of their games in all competitions so far this season.

Saka scored twice in the win over Liverpool and has bagged another important one here tonight as well.

More Stories Albert Sambi Lokonga Bukayo Saka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.