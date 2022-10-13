Mikel Arteta speaks out on incident that took place in Arsenal vs Liverpool clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has broken his silence on the row that broke out between Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson during their Premier League clash at the weekend.

Arteta’s side enjoyed an important 3-2 victory over Jurgen Klopp’s men at the Emirates Stadium, but the result was marred by a seemingly unsavoury incident between Gabriel and Henderson.

The details of this issue are not yet clear, and Arteta hasn’t gone into details on precisely what was alleged to have been said.

Still, the Spanish tactician has been quoted by the Times as saying he insists he backs his player in the row.

He said: “It’s something I don’t want to touch. It’s in the FA’s hands and I’m not going to get involved in that.”

Asked if he supported his players’ version of events, Arteta said: “One hundred per cent.”

Another recent report from the Times claimed that a lip reader would be brought in to help the FA determine precisely what was said as they investigate the incident.

