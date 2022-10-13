Arsenal set date for contract talks with hugely improved first-team player

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to hold talks over a new contract for in-form midfielder Granit Xhaka after the World Cup this winter.

The Switzerland international’s current deal is due to expire in 2024, and not so long ago there will surely have been plenty of fans who weren’t expecting him to stay as long as that, nor would they particularly want him to.

Now, however, Xhaka has improved a great deal in a slightly new role under Mikel Arteta this season, and it seems Arsenal are keen to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium, according to Football Insider.

The Gunners are said to be planning to discuss a new contract with Xhaka after the World Cup, and it will be interesting to see if his rebirth at the club can be completed.

It would be some story if Xhaka ended up staying at Arsenal for the long run, with his days seeming numbered after that infamous moment when he swore at his own fans as he left the pitch against Crystal Palace a few years ago.

The 30-year-old now looks a hugely important part of the team, and it’s little surprise Arteta wants to keep him here for as long as possible.