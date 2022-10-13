Chelsea ready to try again for Bundesliga star who’d be keen on Premier League transfer

Chelsea are reportedly ready to try again for the potential transfer of Bayern Munich full-back Benjamin Pavard after looking at him in the summer.

The France international will decide his future after the World Cup, but has been tempted to try playing in the Premier League at some point and could get that opportunity with Chelsea, according to Todo Fichajes.

Pavard has had a fine career for club and country, looking like one of the finest full-backs in Europe at points, and he’d surely strengthen this Chelsea side’s options in defence.

The Blues had a busy summer bringing in a host of new players, but one imagines the club’s new owner Todd Boehly will want to continue rebuilding the side.

As noted by Todo Fichajes, Pavard has a contract at the Allianz Arena until 2024, so he may be a realistic target for Chelsea without having to pay a fortune.

The 26-year-old can play a number of defensive roles, so could be ideal as a long-term replacement for the experienced, versatile Cesar Azpilicueta at Stamford Bridge.