Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has reportedly been dealt a huge blow as his World Cup hopes are now in serious doubt due to injury.

According to L’Equipe, the France international has a hamstring problem that looks set to rule him out of at least the next 4-5 games, and that could mean he’ll struggle to make it back in time to play in this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

This sounds like very bad news for Kante, and it’s sad to see such a top player looking likely to miss out on playing in the biggest international football tournament in the world.

Kante won the 2018 World Cup with France, but it may be that he now won’t be able to help them try to retain the trophy in Qatar.

It’s also a blow for Chelsea, who would surely want to have the 31-year-old back as soon as possible, with Graham Potter not really having another player who offers anything similar in his squad.

Kante has been a tremendous servant to Chelsea and fans will no doubt hope he can recover in time to represent his country on the biggest stage in a few weeks’ time.