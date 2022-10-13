Premier League club “unhappy” with Chelsea over approach for key figure

Chelsea reportedly seem to have angered Southampton slightly with the way they handled their approach for Joe Shields.

The Saints chief is really close to moving to Stamford Bridge, according to Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column, with journalist Ben Jacobs adding some more detail to the story.

As per Jacobs in his Twitter thread below, Southampton were apparently not too happy with Chelsea’s approach, and they now fully expect that he will end up leaving his current role at the St Mary’s Stadium…

Chelsea fans will be excited by the work that new owner Todd Boehly continues to do as he rebuilds the club following his purchase from Roman Abramovich earlier this year.

Abramovich had been at Chelsea since 2003, but Boehly has quickly come in and made a number of sweeping changes, bringing in a new manager in Graham Potter after a busy transfer window, and now looking to overhaul the technical and sporting directors.

This follows the likes of Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech both leaving Chelsea shortly after Abramovich sold the club.

