Chelsea are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali amid doubts over Jorginho’s long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues could do well to look for a top young midfield player in the near future, with Jorginho, 30, currently just months away from becoming a free agent.

N’Golo Kante is in a similar situation, but Tonali looks an ideal like-for-like replacement for his fellow Italy international Jorginho in midfield.

Chelsea have long been linked with Milan forward Rafael Leao, but now Calciomercato claim the west London giants are also eyeing up Tonali from the Rossoneri.

Tonali is a key player for Milan and they surely won’t want to let him go, but Chelsea have shown plenty of ambition in the transfer market under new owner Todd Boehly.

CFC spent big in the summer on bringing in proven players like Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Tonali could be another strong option to continue rebuilding this squad under new manager Graham Potter.