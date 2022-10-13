Man United tipped to still be considering summer transfer target and his club could do with the money

Manchester United could reportedly still have PSV star Cody Gakpo in their thinking, according to David Ornstein.

Speaking on the Vibe with Five YouTube show, the Athletic writer explained the situation with Man Utd and Gakpo after they showed an interest in him in the summer.

It seems the Red Devils went back and forth over whether to sign both Antony and Gakpo, or just one of them, and in the end they invested a lot of money in bringing in Antony from Erik ten Hag’s old club Ajax.

It remains to be seen if that definitely means United are still interested in Gakpo, but Ornstein expressed the view that he could imagine the Dutchman was likely to remain fairly high up in their thinking in the future, though it might depend on the continued form of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho…

Some United fans will surely feel they could do with adding a top young talent like Gakpo to their ranks, though Ornstein also mentions Real Madrid as possibly being in the mix for the 23-year-old.

The journalist also offers clubs hope of doing a deal with PSV, as the Eredivisie giants could supposedly do with the money his sale would generate.