Director determined to stop £60m star from joining Newcastle

Bayer Leverkusen never received a bid from any club for Moussa Diaby during the summer transfer window.

Understandably, Leverkusen will be desperate to keep hold of Diaby for as long as possible after an impressive few years at the club, and director Simon Rofles has spoken out on the future of the player.

For sure, we want to keep Moussa for as long as possible. I know a lot of scouts have been sitting on our tribune during our matches because we have a lot of interesting, exciting young players with high potential. We did not receive any offers for him. We’re not even looking for that at the moment. We wanted to keep him and play Champions League football with him this season,” said Rolfes, as quoted by the Express.

Diaby was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle during the summer, but a move failed to materialise.

