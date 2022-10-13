Exclusive: Summer Chelsea signing was Thomas Tuchel’s and his future will be discussed ahead of January

Chelsea’s deadline day signing Denis Zakaria was sanctioned by Thomas Tuchel and his future is already up in the air.

Zakaria was signed on loan from Juventus during the summer transfer window. Thomas Tuchel brought him to the club before he was later sacked, so his future could be in doubt.

According to Fabrizio Romano speaking to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, Zakaria was a Tuchel signing but has failed to make an appearance for the club so far this season.

“Zakaria was signed on loan in the summer transfer window and he was Thomas Tuchel’s signing. Tuchel has of course left the club now, and Zakaria isn’t an important player for new manager Graham Potter. Chelsea, Juventus, and agents will discuss the future of Zakaria ready for the January transfer window soon,” said Romano.

With Zakaria evidently not part of Potter’s current transfer plans, it seems likely that the loan move could be cut short in order for Chelsea to save on wages.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are out of contract at the end of the season, so Chelsea will likely be in the market for a midfielder in the near future, but it appears the gamble they took on Zakaria hasn’t paid off and he isn’t going to the be the long-term solution for Chelsea’s midfield.