Fabrizio Romano has claimed that West Ham midfielder and England international Declan Rice would be an excellent fit for Liverpool.

Rice has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks, with Football Insider claiming that the Merseyside club are eyeing him as their marquee signing next summer.

Bringing in some much-needed youthful legs and leadership into midfield would be some smart business from Liverpool, and transfer journalist Romano has spoken about whether he feels Rice would be a good fit in this Liverpool side.

“I think he could bring some energy to the Liverpool midfield, so an excellent fit for sure. However, Jude Bellingham will be the priority for many clubs,” said Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

However, Romano didn’t comment on any specific links between Rice and Liverpool at the moment, but it’s no surprise to see one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League potentially keeping tabs on the West Ham captain.

“We always have links for Rice and it’s normal – but West Ham insist they want to keep him. It’s going to be an expensive transfer to sign Rice in 2023, nothing has changed,” added Romano.

Convincing West Ham to part ways with Rice in the near future is going to be a difficult task, but if the England international refuses to sign a new deal, then it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the likes of Liverpool and many other elite clubs swoop in.