World Cup chief warns Harry Kane that World Cup is no place for “political messages”

The chief executive of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy for the Qatar tournament, Nasser Al Khater, has fired a warning to Harry Kane over political statements at this winter’s World Cup.

We’re just over a month away now from the world’s biggest football tournament, and there have been plenty of critics of the host nation for their record on human rights, particularly regarding worker safety during the construction of stadia in the country, and LGBTQIA+ rights in the country.

Still, Al Khater insists everyone will be welcome in Qatar, and that the likes of Kane shouldn’t be marring the tournament with political statements.