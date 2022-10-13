Inter Milan could turn to Manchester to replace Milan Skriniar next summer

Inter Milan are yet to tie down Milan Skriniar to a new contract with his current deal expiring at the end of the season as Paris Saint-Germain look to pounce on the situation. 

The centre-back could leave Inter for free at the end of the season if no new deal can be agreed with the Italian giants and that has gauged the interest of many of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 27-year-old’s biggest pursuers this summer were PSG with Inter rejecting multiple offers from the French champions for the Slovakia international, states Football Insider.

Fabrizio Romano has also reported that the French champions wanted Skriniar in the summer and they are still pushing to sign him, states the transfer journalist.

However, should Inter Milan fail to keep the 27-year-old at the San Siro, they could turn to Manchester for his replacement.

According to Todofichajes, Inter Milan would be interested in bringing Manchester City’s Nathan Ake to Italy next summer should Skriniar leave the Serie A giants.

The Dutch defender is said to be happy in Manchester, but the idea of having a greater role within a team could convince him to make the move.

Ake would cost Inter around €30m, reports Todofichajes, but there is still a long way to go in this whole scenario.

