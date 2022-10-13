Journalist claims West Ham star has not done enough to convince David Moyes he deserves game time

Journalist Paul Brown has claimed that Maxwel Cornet has struggled to make an impact at West Ham so far.

Cornet signed for West Ham during the summer transfer window after leaving relegated Burnley. It was always likely that Cornet was going to return to the Premier League after finishing as Burnley’s top goalscorer last season from out wide.

Cornet has only started one Premier League game so far this season, and journalist Brown has claimed that he hasn’t shown the manager enough to warrant a start.

“It doesn’t look like he’s shown the manager enough to be a regular starter, so it’s a blow for him that he can’t prove it at the moment,” said Brown speaking to Give Me Sport.

It appears Cornet will have to get used to a substitute role for now, especially with Lucas Paqueta beginning to find some form just behind the striker.

Cornet’s versatility saw him play in multiple different roles during his time at Burnley, playing up top, out-wide, as well as at wing-back, so if he remains patient there should be an opportunity for him to start and cement a regular place in the West Ham side.