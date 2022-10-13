“It’s a dream come true for me” – Omonia goalkeeper gives heartfelt interview after crazy performance vs Man United

Many people would not have known the name Francis Uzoho before tonight but that has changed after the Omonia goalkeeper’s performance against Manchester United tonight in the Europa League.

It was a frustrating night for the Red Devils at Old Trafford needing all of 93 minutes to find a breakthrough against the Cypriot club but that was down to Uzoho in the away side’s net.

United had a total of 34 shots at the Omonia goal, with 13 on target and it resulted in Uzoho having the best performance of his career, which many people were impressed with.

It made the night extra special for the Nigerian goalkeeper as he is a Man United fan and said it was a dream to play at Old Trafford in a touching interview with BT Sport after the game.

What did Uzoho say after his Man United performance?

“I am not disappointed because we had a good game but I would have preferred to have got at least a point,” the Omonia goalkeeper stated after the match.

When asked what it was like playing at Old Trafford, Uzoho said: “It’s a dream come true for me. I have dreamt about playing here for a long, long time so when I saw the draw and figured out I would be playing at Old Trafford, I wanted to play… I am happy I played here.”

When questioned on whether this was the performance of his life, the goalkeeper responded with: “Yes, I think so.”

This is the type of story football fans love to see and the whole community are undoubtedly delighted for Uzoho on living out a dream tonight.