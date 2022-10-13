Video: Jarrod Bowen powers in a brilliant second goal for West Ham vs Anderlecht

West Ham have doubled their lead in their Europa Conference League clash with Anderlecht tonight thanks to a delightful strike from Jarrod Bowen.

Watch below as the Hammers forward does brilliantly to fire in a powerful effort, leaving the opposition goalkeeper with no chance…

No stopping that from Jarrod Bowen! ? The Hammers double their lead with another stunner #UECL pic.twitter.com/DwBFsD0za5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 13, 2022

Back-to-back goals in back-to-back matches for Jarrod Bowen ? pic.twitter.com/yXa7gTESiV — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 13, 2022

Bowen continues to shine as one of the stand-out performers in this West Ham side, and one has to wonder what he could do if he were playing at a higher level than this competition.

The England international has been great to watch for much of his time at the London Stadium, and he’s delivered the goods for David Moyes again this evening.