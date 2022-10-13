Key Argentina star to be fit for World Cup after injury scare

Juventus and Argentina star, Angel Di Maria, is set to be fit for the World Cup after an injury scare this week.

The winger came off early during Juventus’ Champions League clash with Maccabi Haifa this week and with the World Cup just over a month away, many feared that the 34-year-old could miss the tournament in Qatar.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Di Maria will not be available for Juventus over the next 20 days due to a muscle injury but is 100% expected to be available for selection for the World Cup.

Ángel Di Maria will not be available for 20 days due to muscle injury vs Maccabi Haifa. He’s expected to be 100% fit for the World Cup. ??? pic.twitter.com/z1sQ30V0Cv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 13, 2022

This will come as a relief for Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni as Di Maria is an important part of his national team.

Although he is not a guaranteed starter every game, the Juventus star often plays in the big matches and scored the winner in the Copa America final last summer.

This is also likely to be his last World Cup, therefore, this is great news that the 34-year-old will get a chance at winning the game’s biggest prize one last time.