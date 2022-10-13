Key Argentina star to be fit for World Cup after injury scare

International Football
Posted by

Juventus and Argentina star, Angel Di Maria, is set to be fit for the World Cup after an injury scare this week. 

The winger came off early during Juventus’ Champions League clash with Maccabi Haifa this week and with the World Cup just over a month away, many feared that the 34-year-old could miss the tournament in Qatar.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Di Maria will not be available for Juventus over the next 20 days due to a muscle injury but is 100% expected to be available for selection for the World Cup.

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta speaks out on incident that took place in Arsenal vs Liverpool clash
Lampard warns one of his Everton stars about getting booked too much
Arsenal set date for contract talks with hugely improved first-team player

This will come as a relief for Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni as Di Maria is an important part of his national team.

Although he is not a guaranteed starter every game, the Juventus star often plays in the big matches and scored the winner in the Copa America final last summer.

This is also likely to be his last World Cup, therefore, this is great news that the 34-year-old will get a chance at winning the game’s biggest prize one last time.

More Stories Angel Di Maria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.