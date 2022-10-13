Lampard warns one of his Everton stars about getting booked too much

Everton’s Anthony Gordon will miss this weekend’s clash with Tottenham due to suspension and his manager Frank Lampard has warned the winger about picking up too many yellow cards in the future.

The Everton star was booked in the 63rd minute of the Toffees’ clash with Manchester United last weekend, which was his fifth of the season and will now have to face a suspension.

Five yellow cards across nine Premier League games is a very poor record for a forward and it is certainly something the 21-year-old needs to work on.

Gordon has been taken off the pitch during the last two games the forward has been booked in, therefore, it is having a direct impact on his output on the pitch, Lampard believes it is not something to worry too much about but the Toffees boss has warned him.

What did the Everton boss say about Gordon getting booked?

“I think it is something to analyse and I’ve had those conversations with Anthony,” Lampard said about the situation via The Independent.

“I don’t think it is worth hanging on to too much that he’s taking on too many bookings.

“I am more worried about his whole game and just working with him on that front. The booking thing has been a small part of that too.

“I don’t want to lose him for a game so that’s the reality of it. Also, if you get an early booking it changes the aspect of the game.”