According to Football Insider, Leeds United are prepared to give Jack Harrison a bumper new deal.

Given that the wide forward’s current contract expires in the summer of 2024, his long-term future at Elland Road is uncertain.

According to a reliable source, Leeds are getting ready to start contract negotiations with Harrison and will give him a “substantial” wage raise to lock him in. The winger could earn as much as £80k-a-week with the new deal.

Harrison is not thought to be among Leeds’ highest paid individuals. Rodrigo Moreno, whose contract is worth more than £100,000 a week, is the leader.

Newcastle have been closely following Jack Harrison since last year and Leeds will look to tie him up with a new long-term deal.