Euro giants told they “dodged a bullet” by not signing Leeds United ace

Inter Milan have been told they avoided “danger” and that they “dodged a bullet” when they didn’t sign Junior Firpo.

Firpo instead moved from Barcelona to Leeds United, rejecting an offer to move to the San Siro, though Inter won’t be shedding too many tears.

The Spain Under-21 international hasn’t been entirely convincing in his time at Elland Road so far, and the Italian press seem keen to remind Inter that they did well to avoid signing him.

A recent article in Gazzetta dello Sport focused on the near-miss with the Firpo deal, saying: “But again, if you think about it … Junior Firpo! Who today plays for Leeds without leaving big traces.

“And then they (Barcelona) valued him €30m, today you go to Transfermarkt and you are struggling to reach €12m. Danger escaped. For Inter, of course.”

