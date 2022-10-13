Lionel Messi risks wrath of old fans by liking post celebrating Barcelona’s frustrating draw vs Inter

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi will have angered his old fans by liking a post from Lautaro Martinez as he celebrated a 3-3 draw for Inter Milan away to Barcelona.

Barca’s Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread after dropping points against Inter, and Martinez’s side will undoubtedly have been the happier with the result.

Inter now just need one win from their last two group games to go through to the next round, with Barcelona on the cusp of dropping out of the Champions League and into the Europa League.

This is not what president Joan Laporta will have had in mind when he embarked on a busy summer of spending which saw the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde joining the club…

Messi left Barcelona in the summer of 2021, a move that shocked world football after he’d previously spent his entire career at the Nou Camp.

The Argentine now won’t have made too many friends back at his old club by liking this Martinez post, even if he was just supporting his fellow countryman.