Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has hit out at Jurgen Klopp once again, despite being called out by the Reds boss in a recent press conference.

Klopp wasn’t interested in hearing criticism from Hamann, and basically told the journalist at the press conference to ask him something else, rather than about the former midfielder’s comments.

Hamann insists all is not right at Anfield, however, pointing to some worrying signs of things looking different from recent years, such as club captain Jordan Henderson apparently shaking his head when he was substituted off in a recent game.

“At some stage, I think we will have that discussion about the manager and I’m not sure how far we are off that,’ Hamann told talkSPORT.

“He said that he still feels that he’s the right man to do it, but I see little things like Jordan Henderson midweek seeing his number going up and reluctantly taking his armband off and coming off, shaking his head.

“This is something that we haven’t seen at Liverpool for five years. Maybe these are little signs that people have little problems with the team or even the manager.

“The dynamics at Liverpool are no different to anywhere else and if the results aren’t there then the manager will come under pressure.”

It will be interesting to see if Klopp once again responds to Hamann’s comments, and how he deals with this ongoing criticism from an outspoken former player.

Liverpool eased some of the pressure on them with a superb 7-1 win away to Rangers in the Champions League yesterday, but their Premier League form remains a big concern.