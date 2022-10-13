Liverpool to play European giants in Dubai during World Cup

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are set to meet Italian giants AC Milan in a mid-season friendly in Dubai. 

The match will take place during the World Cup period as the Reds and other clubs prepare to take part in a training programme similar to pre-season during the month.

The Liverpool Echo reports that the Merseyside club have other friendlies in the pipeline as clubs look to use their time off from domestic action by keeping their non-internationals sharp.

Dubai will provide Jurgen Klopp’s men with a warm climate to train in whilst also being an easy place to get to from Qatar for those who get knocked out of the World Cup early.

Liverpool to travel to Dubai during World Cup
More Stories / Latest News
Hamann takes dig at Klopp again as he points out worrying signs at Liverpool
Leeds set to offer winger Jack Harrison a new long-term deal
Xavi wants surprise Chelsea star to replace Busquets at Barcelona

This is an unprecedented scenario that clubs find themselves in as it is the first time a World Cup has ever been held in the winter.

Liverpool’s season is set to come to a halt on November 12th and recommence on Boxing day with a game against Aston Villa.

How the break will affect teams is uncertain at present but it will surely have an impact on some clubs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.