Paul Scholes teases Omonia goalkeeper after Manchester United’s narrow victory

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes couldn’t help teasing Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho after tonight’s Europa League clash at Old Trafford.

A late goal from Scott McTominay gave the Red Devils a 1-0 victory over their Cypriot opponents, in what was a close and tense affair, largely due to the superb performance of Uzoho in goal for the visitors.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international shot-stopper was unlucky to be on the losing side after keeping out so many efforts from Man Utd, though they eventually found a way through with McTominay’s winning goal in stoppage time.

Watch the video below as Scholes discusses Uzoho’s performance on BT Sport, with the presenter revealing that the ‘keeper is actually a United fan…

"I don't think he made saves you thought were unbelievable." ???? Paul Scholes is a VERY hard man to please…#UEL pic.twitter.com/i1Cbv9RDqL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 13, 2022

Scholes then joked that Uzoho will be doubly happy with his strong performance against United, and also that his favourite club still got the win!

The pundit was also in a mischievous mood as he insisted the Omonia ‘keeper was mostly just making saves that he should be making, rather than anything particularly spectacular, which seems unfair.