“I don’t see any difference” – Ten Hag compared to Man Utd predecessor Solskjaer in brutal put-down

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been compared to his predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a brutal put-down from talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy.

The Red Devils sacked Solskjaer last year after a dire start to the season, and Ralf Rangnick took over as interim manager until the end of the campaign before Ten Hag took over this summer.

The Dutch tactician impressed in his time in charge of Ajax, but it’s not quite happened for him at Man Utd so far, with Cundy now admitting he can’t see any difference between this team and the one playing under Solskjaer.

Watch below as Cundy delivers this brutal assessment of how United are looking under their new manager…

Ten Hag will surely need a bit more time to make the kind of impact United were looking for when they hired him, but it’s fair to say that, right now, he doesn’t look like a particularly significant upgrade on Solskjaer.

There are, of course, some differences in the playing style, but it’s surely still a long way from what MUFC supporters will have been expecting.

