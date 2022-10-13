Erik ten Hag insists he’s not concerned by Man United’s struggles to score against Omonia

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists he’s not concerned by his team’s struggles to score against Cypriot minnows Omonia Nicosia this evening in the Europa League.

The Red Devils had a lot of chances but failed to take them, with the home side needing to wait for a stoppage time strike from Scott McTominay to give them a 1-0 win.

Man Utd fans will be relieved that their team battled on until the end and got the three points, but one imagines they’ll also be a bit baffled that they couldn’t put their chances away and win more convincingly against this calibre of opposition.

Ten Hag didn’t seem too worried, however, when he discussed the matter in his post-match interview…

"You have to score goals!" Erik ten Hag happy with his side's win in Europe but would've liked to see them take more of their chances… ?? ?? @DannyJamieson pic.twitter.com/He34mA32hX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 13, 2022

The Dutch tactician made it clear he had belief in his players to eventually find a breakthrough, after watching them score a lot of goals so far this season.

United certainly have a lot of attacking talent in the form of big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford, but tonight was something of an off-night for them.