What a night it was for Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho as he put in a superb performance at Old Trafford in the Europa League.

The 23-year-old is a big Manchester United fan, and it’s clear he relished his moment to play at the home of his favourite club.

Uzoho was unlucky to be on the losing side after keeping out so many Man Utd efforts on goal, but he was in good spirits after the game as he got a picture with Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag…

Uzoho gets a pic with Ten Hag #mufc pic.twitter.com/mKlEqnkcga — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 13, 2022

Uzoho’s performance was hugely impressive, with Ten Hag speaking afterwards about how his side should have scored more than one goal on the night.