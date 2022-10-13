Man United will need to part ways with £105m if they want to sign midfielder

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has stated that any club interested in signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the near future will have to spend over £105m in order to secure the midfielder’s services.

The midfielder has started the season in fine form and has accumulated three goals and seven assists across nine Serie A matches helping Lazio up to third in the table.

The 27-year-old is likely to be the subject of interest for clubs during the upcoming windows as the midfielder’s contract runs out in 2024.

According to the Daily Mail, United actively pursued Milinkovic-Savic this summer after failing to land priority transfer target Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and it is likely that the Serbian is still on the Manchester club’s radar.

Lazio’s president has now insisted that the Serbian’s price tag would rise every month, in a bid to bat away offers from two of the interested parties in January, United and Juventus.

‘I have no agreement with his agent [Mateja] Kezman to sell him to Juventus or anyone else in the winter,’ Lotito told Il Messaggero via the Daily Mail.

‘On the contrary, he is now worth €120m [£105m], not €100m [£88m]. Every month the price goes up.’

£105m seems like a lot for the 27-year-old when United could get Frenkie de Jong for cheaper. If the Red Devils do decide to go for another midfielder during the upcoming windows, it will be interesting to see what path they go down.