Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea are all set to battle it out for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

Felix has endured a difficult start to the season for Atletico and is yet to score in five starts in the league.

Last season wasn’t much better for Felix, only managing 24 league starts. With competition up top including French international Antoine Griezmann, Felix is often used as a rotation option under Diego Simeone.

Now, according to Fichajes, a move to the Premier League could be on the cards, with Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal all interested in signing the striker.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea will need to find a long-term replacement for their current first-choice strikers. Cristiano Ronaldo and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are both reaching the latter stage of their careers for their respective clubs, so bringing a player with a similar age profile to Felix would be a smart move.

A move to Arsenal may not benefit Felix’s development as much, with Gabriel Jesus performing exceptionally well for the North London club and still only 25 years old.