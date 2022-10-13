Manchester United consider the signing of Leicester star but will face competition

Manchester United are considering making a move for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison but will face competition from other Premier League clubs.

Maddison could be in search of a move in the near future, with Leicester struggling so far in the Premier League this season. Maddison himself has had an impressive couple of years for Leicester, including this season, but not enough to impress Gareth Southgate for England.

A move to a bigger club may be necessary for Maddison to finally cement a regular place in the England squad, and according to Fichajes, Manchester United are interested in signing the attacking midfielder, but will face competition from Newcastle and Tottenham.

Maddison has shown during his time at Leicester that he has the versatility to play in multiple positions. His favoured position over the years has been in the number ten position, but not many teams play a formation that utilises a number ten, so he’s had to adapt.

Maddison has played in a slightly deeper midfield role for Leicester and has also been used out wide, allowing him to drift inside into his favoured central role.

A move to Manchester United could mean he is allowed to play more centrally, but he will face competition from the likes of Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.