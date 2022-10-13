Newcastle thinks they are sealing big-money signing for Brazilian star

Newcastle United are reportedly growing in confidence over the potential transfer of Vasco de Gama wonderkid Andrey Santos.

The talented Brazilian youngster is surely one to watch for the future, and it seems he’s now firmly in Newcastle’s sights as they work on a deal.

According to reports, the Magpies have held initial talks over signing the 18-year-old midfielder, and are now optimistic they will win the race to bring him to St James’ Park.

Despite his age, Santos is expected to cost over £20million, but that should be perfectly affordable for Newcastle’s wealthy owners.

PIF continue to invest a lot in this squad, with Eddie How already having some top talents to work with for the future, and with Santos another who could be a great long-term addition.