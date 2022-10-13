Newcastle star now admits to being unhappy after last two games

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson says he’s not happy with how the team’s been playing, despite the strong recent results.

The Magpies thrashed Brentford 5-1 in their last game, and also won 4-1 against Fulham in the game before that.

And yet, Wilson, still wants to see Newcastle improve, and only described his own performance as “okay”.

“To be honest, even though we scored five goals, I felt that our team performance wasn’t where it’s been in previous weeks,” he said.

“I think that we were off it a little bit at the weekend, I think we have more to go and more to give.

“Personally I felt that I had an okay game. My hold up play was good and got an assist, but my finishing was a little rusty and sloppy here and there.

“I missed a few chances. I was probably disappointed, even though we won 5-1, I was disappointed because I’m hungry to score goals and trying to make up for lost time.”

