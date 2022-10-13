‘Not dangerous enough’ – Marsch not pleased with one Leeds star

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch claims that attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson needs to be quicker in the final third.

Aaronson has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Leeds, but manager Marsch is still demanding more from the American.

Aaronson struggled in the second half against Crystal Palace last weekend, and Marsch called upon Aaronson to be quicker in the final third.

“Most opponents are addressing him as someone that they need to keep track of tactically when they play. It means that he has to have quicker solutions sometimes, when we win balls or when he’s in open space, that he can release balls and then get it maybe again and be very active with his movement,” said Marsch, as relayed by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Marsch demands a lot from his players and isn’t afraid to have a little moan as we’ve seen in the press in recent weeks, but he did go on to praise Aaronson – he simply demands a lot from his players.