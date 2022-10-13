Fabrizio Romano has had his say on whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be ready for the World Cup due to a lack of game time.

Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United side this season. The Portuguese star has only started one Premier League so far and has been limited to substitute performances or Europa League starts.

With a World Cup approaching, Ronaldo will be desperate to be fully fit to help his country, and there have been questions as to whether he will be ready to play an important role for Portugal due to his lack of game time.

“I think Portugal will have an interesting squad at the World Cup in November. Despite the lack of game time, Ronaldo will be 100% ready.

Starting a few games for Manchester United would help him prepare for the World Cup, but he will be ready regardless and is fully convinced that he can have a great World Cup with Portugal,” said Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

There’s no doubt that the Portugal manager will be desperate for Ronaldo to play a pivotal role in his World Cup campaign. The 37-year-old’s goalscoring record speaks for itself and there’s no doubt he will be part of the Portugal squad come next month.