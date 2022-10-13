Revealed: How close Kylian Mbappe was to joining Arsenal as a kid

Reports have been circulating that Kylian Mbappe’s family spoke to Arsenal regarding potentially joining the club as a child.

Mbappe has quickly grown into one of the most talented young players in world football. The former Monaco forward was well known around Europe even at a young age, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, Arsenal held talks with Mbappe’s family when he was a young kid.

Now, Romano has also confirmed whether a deal was ever close.

“From what I’ve been told nothing was ever close. Kylian Mbappe’s family did hold talks with Arsenal when he was a kid,” said Romano.

It’s always difficult to tell whether a player is going to become a superstar at such a young age, so it’s probably unfair to question why Arsenal didn’t do everything they could to bring him to North London.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, and of course, if they could turn back time there’s no doubt Arsenal would probably do everything within their power and pay whatever fee is being demanded to bring Mbappe to the club as a youngster.

It will be interesting to see whether Arsenal reignite their interest in the next few months, with Romano confirming that Mbappe wasn’t happy at PSG.