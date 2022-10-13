Thomas Tuchel turned down the chance to manage two Premier League clubs

Thomas Tuchel is still without a job since his departure from Chelsea last month but it is understood that the German coach has turned down the advances of two Premier League clubs.

Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea after spending a year and a half of his career at Stamford Bridge having fallen out with new owner Todd Boehly and was replaced by Graham Potter in the Blues hot seat.

The German coach is regarded as one of the best managers in the world but is yet to find a job to his liking since leaving Chelsea.

According to The Telegraph, two unnamed clubs in England have enquired about his availability since but it is believed that the German coach has snubbed those advances.

Christian Falk reported yesterday that Tuchel could imagine himself coaching the England National Team in the future and the Telegraph’s report reiterated that fact, by stating that the former Chelsea boss would be interested in succeeding Gareth Southgate as England manager after the World Cup, should an opportunity arise.

Southgate admitted recently that a poor World Cup could see him get the sack despite having a contract until December 2024, reports the Guardian.

England are coming off the back of a poor campaign in the UEFA Nations League, where they got relegated, so could it be a possibility that Tuchel is in the Three Lions dugout for EURO 2024?