Tottenham have joined Chelsea in the race to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

That’s according to Football Insider who claim that Spurs are stepping up their interest in Gvardiol, with Chelsea holding a long-term interest in the defender.

Scouts for Tottenham watched Gvardiol in Scotland on Tuesday night with Leipzig facing Celtic in the Champions League.

Gvardiol is a left-footed centre-back who is capable of playing in a back three, meaning he’d be the ideal signing for both Tottenham and Chelsea.

Chelsea have fluttered between a back four and a back three so far under Graham Potter, and Gvardiol is comfortable playing in both systems.

The Croatian can also play at left-back, so his versatility could make him a useful addition for both Tottenham and Chelsea.

The report also claims that a pre-contract agreement has been reached by Chelsea for Christopher Nkunku from Leipzig. This could mean that Chelsea hold an advantage over Tottenham in the race to sign Gvardiol, as the two clubs have recently worked together, and Gvardiol may be more comfortable joining one of his teammates.